5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 31 January 2020

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Security Conference: Track our live coverage of PerchyCon 2020 — from Perch Security — here and here.

2. MSP Software – RMM Upgrade: NinjaRMM has released version 4.5 of the company’s RMM platform. It features improved reporting capabilities and various Apple Mac management tools. We’ll share more details soon.

3. MSP Services – NOC Expansion: Inbay has opened a new office space in Sri Lanka. The new space has twice the footprint of a previous company location. The physical location has enhanced security such as IP cameras and biometric scanners.

4. Talent – IT Services: Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala is leaving after a turbulent four years during which growth stalled and the Indian IT services giant fell farther behind rivals Infosys and TCS, Bloomberg reports.

5. Talent – Cloud File Sharing: Dropbox has named Google Cloud veteran Olivia Nottebohm to the chief operating officer post that has been vacant for the past 16 months, Bloomberg reports.

6. Distribution: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Red Box voice solutions in North America.

7. Parter Program: ZINFI Technologies, which develops Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, has expanded its partner program with new tools for marketing agencies and system integrators. The tools allow partners to provide advanced configuration and maintenance services to enterprise customers, ZINFI says.

8. Compuware for Sale?: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is exploring the potential sale of mainframe software supplier Compuware for roughly $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.

9. Investment – IT Management: OpsRamp , which develops a service-centric AIOps platform for hybrid enterprise IT operations, has raised new funding led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, and with new investor HP Enterprise (HPE).

