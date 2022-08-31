5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 31 August 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market updates involve Addigy for Apple Mac management, Alation, Aryaka Channel Chief Craig Patterson, HP, Impartner, TD Synnex & more. Sip up.

Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Today's Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

MSP and MSSP Security Conference – ChannelE2E Subscriber Discount Code: Join us for the MSSP Alert Live 2022 conference (September 19-21, Washington, D.C.).

2. Cloud Subscription Wars: Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud criticized Microsoft’s cloud computing policy changes, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers, Reuters reported.

3. MSP Software – Apple Device Management: Addigy has released Flex Policies — which allows MSPs to eliminate the “tedious and time-consuming task of manually assigning Apple device policies to new or existing devices,” the company said.

4. Channel Chief – SD-WAN and SASE: Aryaka has promoted Craig Patterson to senior VP of global channels.

5. Distribution – Partner Relationship Management (PRM): TD SYNNEX has agreed to distribute Impartner’s PRM and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions to TD SYNNEX customers.

6. Partnership – Data Clouds: Alation has launched the Alation Cloud Service for Snowflake. The offering is “designed for departments and organizations of all sizes to start cataloging data on Snowflake’s platform.”

7. AI Software Regulations: A novel New York City law that penalizes employers for bias in artificial intelligence hiring tools is leaving companies scrambling to audit their AI programs before the law takes effect in January 2023. Source: Bloomberg Law, August 29, 2022.

8. Venture Capital: Softbank EVP Rajeev Misra is stepping down from his roles as a corporate officer and executive vice president, after a slide in technology valuations resulted in a record loss at the Japanese venture capital group, Bloomberg reported.

9. PC Market Weakness: HP’s sales declined in the latest quarter, and the PC maker cut its outlook as it joined the growing list of companies to report a slowdown in consumer spending on electronics and cautioned about lagging business sales going forward, The Wall Street Journal reported.

