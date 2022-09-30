5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 30 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 30, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Small Business Lending: Amazon plans to roll out the Amazon Community Lending program as a long-term offering to “help even more sellers grow,” the company said. The program, in partnership with Lendistry, will “continue to support urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates.” The program since launch has loaned more than $35 million to over 800 seller. Looking ahead, the program plans to lend $150 million in the next three years to small businesses selling in the Amazon US store, the e-commerce giant said.

2. UCaaS Market Share: Microsoft and Zoom continue to gain UCaaS market share, Synergy Research Group reports, and that could pressure UCaaS M&A valuations and deal flow, ChannelE2E believes.

3. Telco Cloud Services: VMware unveiled new products and partnerships that will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to “rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management,” the software company said.

4. Partnership – Managed IT Infrastructure: Kyndryl and Citrix Systems inked a global alliance to “help businesses improve workplace collaboration and employee productivity,” the two companies said. Kyndryl currently provides managed application support services for over 400,000 Citrix users worldwide. Key services include:

VDI/DaaS/Virtual App Transformation Services.

Secure Remote Access Services.

Cloud Migrations with Citrix Cloud.

5. Chip Forecast Concerns: Micron Technology continues to sound the alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones, Reuters noted.

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits