5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 September 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. IBM’s MSP Spin-Out Has Growth Challenges: Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure service provider that IBM is set to spin-out later this year, faces shrinking revenues despite competing in a growing market, according to an SEC filing and third-party reports. We’ll share more analysis soon…

2. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Microsoft has launched the #BuildFor2030 Hackathon to help partners align with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs span 17 initiatives focused on creating a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world by 2030. Key Hackathon themes include gender equality, climate action and sustainability, digital inclusion and accessibility, enabling the nonprofit sector, and empowering communities. Microsoft Channel Chief Rodney Clark provides more #BuildFor2030 Hackathon details in this blog.

3. Partnership – Cyber Insurance: Microsoft and At-Bay are partnering to help U.S.-based businesses reduce their cyber insurance premiums, the two companies said.

4. Partnership – Google and Workday: Google has subscribed to additional Workday SaaS applications to support its global workforce, including Workday Adaptive Planning, Workday Extend, Workday Prism Analytics, and Workday Strategic Sourcing. Google will also expand its use of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), the two companies said. The statement arrives roughly six weeks after Google and Workday announced a partnership to help end-customers deploy Workday applications on Google Cloud. The partnership essentially counters a Salesforce-Amazon Web Services (AWS) relationship, along with Microsoft applications on Azure, and Oracle applications on Oracle Cloud.

5. Ransomware Attacks Target Backup Software: The Conti ransomware gang is now disabling Veeam backup and disaster recovery software, according to Advintel research…

