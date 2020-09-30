5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 30 September 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Diversity – Technology Talent: New research from Accenture and Girls Who Code outlines steps organizations can take to double the number of women in technology over the next 10 years.

2. Survey – Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate here and potentially earn honors.

3. Datto IPO – Financial Details: ChannelE2E summarizes all the Datto IPO financial information here.

4. Funding – ARM Server Startup: Bamboo Systems, an Arm-only server vendor, has raised $7 million in funding led by existing investors Seraphim Capital and Opea Holding and with support from the UK’s £1.25 billion Future Fund, a government funding package.

5. MSP Software Integration: CEO Juice now integrates with ConnectWise Manage . The ConnectWise Manage ticketing system will allow CEO Juice eAutomate to “further enhance the customer experience by reducing redundancies in data entry, saving businesses time and resources,” the company says. CEO Juice serves copier dealers.

6. Cloud Distribution – IT Service Desk Automation: Pax8 and Tier2Technologies have announced an exclusive partnership. The deal allows Pax8 partners in North America to offer Tier2Technologies’ Helpdesk Buttons and Tier2Tickets capabilities.

7. Partner Program – Data Intelligence: Collibra has launched a partner program. The company’s data intelligence software makes it easier for customers to “discover, access, understand, collaborate, trust and execute on data-driven insights.” Collibra says. Initial partners include Google Cloud, Tableau, Snowflake, PwC and First San Francisco Partners.

