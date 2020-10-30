5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 30 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 30, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. ConnectWise-Continuum: Today marks one years since ConnectWise disclosed the Continuum acquisition. Looking ahead, it’s safe to expect product roadmap updates and more during the IT Nation Connect virtual conference in November. Among the names MSPs should know: ConnectWise COO Geoffrey Willison — the person who is responsible for integrating many of the ConnectWise-Continuum back-end business processes. We’ll share more thoughts about Willison’s focus areas and priorities soon…

2. New PSA Platform: Polaris has launched a “self driving” professional services automation platform for IT service providers…

3. Research – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Process automation is a linchpin for digital transformation, according to 97% of IT leaders surveyed, a Camunda survey finds.

4. Distribution: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Gigamon to ecosystem channel partners across the United States.

5. MSP partner Program: Reveille Software, a provider of active insight solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM) content, has launched the Reveille MSP Partner Program.

6. Storage Partner Program: Pure Storage has enhanced the Pure Partner Program to provide partners with increased incentives, marketing, support, and training solutions, the company says. Pure also announced the availability of the new Pure WaveMakers program to reward Pure’s partners who are leaders in solution selling, training and sales, the company adds.

7. Partnership – AWS Cloud Monitoring: New Relic has inked a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies commit to increased product integrations and development, and joint go-to-market activities designed to help customers accelerate and de-risk their cloud adoption journey.

8. Sales Readiness and Enablement Software: MindTickle, a provider of Sales Readiness technology, has launched a global services program and expanded offerings from the company’s partner ecosystem. The result: Customers can leverage MindTickle’s expertise and resources to “launch new programs or specific initiatives like remote sales skills and training or virtual enablement events like a sales kickoff (SKO),” the company says.

9. Cisco WebEx Outage: Cisco’s Webex Teams platform suffered an outage for more than two hours on Thursday, but the company later said its services had started to recover, Reuters reports.

