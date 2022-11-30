5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 30 November 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Funding: Produce8, a startup SaaS company backed by multiple MSP industry veterans, has raised $6 million in funding. The platform will help users to improve team collaboration while pinpointing how much time is lost across apps and workflows. Key backers include Top Down Ventures, former IT Glue CEO Chris Day; Fully Managed President and N-able founder Mark Scott; and co-founder Joel Abramson. Produce8 plans to launch into the IT Services market in early 2023, and plans to expand across other industry verticals.

2. Digital Signage for MSPs: Mvix has launched a Network Operations Center (NOC) Module that allows IT teams, MSPs and resellers to monitor and troubleshoot hundreds of digital signage devices simultaneously.

3. What Is Amazon Security Lake?: Here are answers from the AWS re:Invent 2022 conference.

4. AWS re:Invent 2022 News: Track all of this week’s AWS re:Invent 2022 conference news here.

5. Network as a Service: Verizon Business and Wipro have announced a partnership to “accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.”

6. Azure Cloud Data Protection: Keepit has launched Azure AD Advanced connector, a data protection solution for Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

7. Global Backup Services: CyberFortress now provides 24×7 live support for all backup and recovery products and services, the company said.

8. Cloud Observability and Security: Logz.io has introduced its Open 360 for cloud applications monitoring and troubleshooting.

9. Leadership – Data Management: AvePoint has hired Kevin Briggs as VP of U.S. Public Sector — supporting customers in education, federal, state and local governments.

