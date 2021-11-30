5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 November 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. AWS re:Invent 2021 Conference News: Track all the AWS reInvent 2021 partner news here and AWS cybersecurity news here.

2. MSPs – Sales Automation Software and Security Assessments: The Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform now supports a U.S.-oriented security assessment tool from the Center for Internet Security Inc. (CIS). Moreover, support for a U.K.-oriented security assessment tool is planned. The integrations will allow channel partners and MSPs to more easily propose security-oriented solutions to end-customers.

3. MSP Software – Image Backup & Security: NinjaOne has introduced new image backup capabilities to Ninja Data Protection, the company’s natively developed backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solution. Also, NinjaOne has introduced Ninja Protect, a new bundled security product with BitDefender, according to a blog. The goal: Position NinjaOne as a “single source for endpoint monitoring, management, and security,” while also driving down ransomware risks, the company indicated.

4. Channel Chief – Distribution: TD Synnex has named Sammy Kinlaw to lead its customer communities as senior vice president, Sales Communities, North America. Kinlaw will oversee;

Varnex, serving its small to medium-sized business (SMB) community;

Tech Select, for its Advanced Solutions community; and

Stellr, for its managed service provider (MSP) community.

5. Thoma Bravo Selling Kofax?: Rumor has it, private equity firm Thoma Bravo may sell Kofax, Thoma Bravo has owned the business since acquiring Lexmark Enterprise Software in 2017.

6. Investment: IBM has invested in SingleStore, a “single database for all data-intensive applications,” the companies said.

