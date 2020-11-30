5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Monday 30 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, November 30, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. AWS Partner & MSP Updates: Track this live blog covering AWS re:Invent 2020 for ongoing cloud partner updates…

2. Talent – Datto Hires: The MSP-focused technology provider has hired Sophos and Akamai veterans to expand sales initiatives in EMEA and APAC, Datto has confirmed.

3. Talent – Private Equity: Vista Equity Partners President Brian N. Sheth resigned as president from the private equity firm. Relations between Sheth and CEO Robert F. Smith apparently became strained after Smith settled a tax probe with the Justice Department. Sheth’s departure from Vista Equity, now confirmed, had been rumored for several weeks. Vista Equity is a well-known technology industry investor. The private equity firm owns stakes in Datto, Infoblox, Jamf, and LogicMonitor, among many others.

4. M&A – SugarCRM Going Direct?: SugarCRM has acquired two IT consulting firms in recent weeks. The acquisitions may suggest that SugarCRM plans to increasingly sell, service and support customers directly. The M&A deals involve Loaded Technologies, a business consulting, CRM strategy and cloud implementation services provider located in Sydney, Australia. Also, SugarCRM earlier this month acquired W-Systems of New Jersey. W-Systems was SugarCRM’s North America Reseller of the Year in 2020.

5. Salesforce Acquiring Slack?: It’s just a rumor for now…

6. RPA Trends 2021: Here’s how robotic process automation (RPA) will evolve in 2021, according to WeAreBrain’s Samantha Wolhuter.

7. Distribution – Cyber Defense Training: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Cloud Range to partners in Canada.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Event Calendar