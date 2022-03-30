5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 March 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Accenture Ventures, Arrow Electronics, Axellio, Backblaze, Banyan Security, CTERA, immixGroup, Inrupt, Intel, LendARR, NYMBUS, Palo Alto Networks, TD Synnex, The Goal Inc. & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Startup – Buy Now, Pay Later for MSPs: Keep an eye on LendARR, a cloud platform that allows MSPs to “seamlessly invoice customers and offer flexible payments at the point of sale,” the startup asserts. LendARR’s platform supports point of sale financing for software subscriptions and implementation services, the company adds. As one MSP industry source puts it, LendARR “sounds like Affirm and Afterpay for MSPs.”

2. Investment: Accenture Ventures has invested in Inrupt, an enterprise software company focused on personal data management.

3. Distribution – TD Synnex Business Forecast: TD Synnex expects adjusted revenue to grow 6 percent to 8 percent during fiscal 2022. Moreover, distributor expects to generate 6 percent to 7 percent compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) over the next three to four years, TD Synnex indicated during its 2022 Investor Day on March 29, 2022.

4. Talent – Government IT Consulting and Staffing: The Goal Inc. has named Breanne Dunn as president.

5. Talent Gap – Artificial Intelligence: Intel and Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) incubator lab for students. The new AI incubator lab in Arizona, and the associate degree program it supports, is the first of its kind in the U.S., according to Intel and the college. The AI for Workforce program at Chandler Gilbert Community College currently has 200 students. Intel is striving to make the program available in all 50 states by 2023. The program arrives as Maricopa Community College teeters “on the edge of a fiscal cliff as enrollment continues to drop,” according to an AZ Central report from February 2022.

6. Partnership – Cloud File Servers: Backblaze and CTERA have partnered to combines CTERA’s Enterprise File Services Platform on top of Backblaze’s B2 object storage. The solution allows IT departments to “retire legacy file servers and NAS devices,” the two companies said.

7. Partnership – Government Threat Detection and Response: immixGroup, the public sector practice of Arrow Electronics, has partnered with Axellio to promote threat detection and response solutions into the government sector.

8. Partnership – AWS Managed Cloud Firewall Service: Palo Alto Networks has unveiled a new Cloud NGFW for AWS—a fully managed Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) service.

9. Credit Union Automation: NYMBUS has introduced SMB Launch for Credit Unions, a “turn-key” technology platform for credit unions, the company said.

10. Free Remote Access Software: Banyan Security has introduced Team Edition, a no-cost version of the company’s Zero Trust Remote Access platform available for up to 20 users.

