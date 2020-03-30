5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 30 March 2020

Here are five (actually a bit more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, March 30, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Updated – Free Work From Home Tools: The expanded list, updated daily, is here.

2. Louisiana SMB Help Desk: As the coronavirus spreads across Louisiana, the state’s Louisiana Economic Development (LED) organization has launched email and phone hotline support for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. For COVID-19 business questions, LED may be reached at LEDbiz@la.gov or via the toll-free hotline, (833) 457-0531. The COVID-19 hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be aware that high call volumes might result in delays, the state noted.

3. M&A – IT Professional Services: Panoply has acquired Ameo Professional Services.

4. M&A – Government IT Services: CGI is acquiring TeraThink, an information technology and management consulting firm providing digitization, enterprise finance, risk management, and data analytics services to the U.S. federal government.

5. M&A – Private Equity & Hospitality IT Services: Datto parent Vista Equity Partners has acquired Tripleseat, a web-based sales and event management technology solution for restaurants, hotels and venues. Vista will tuck one of its portfolio companies — named Gather — into Tripleseat.

6. MSP – Amazon Web Services: InterVision has announced AWS Managed Services by InterVision to help enterprise IT teams accelerate cloud adoption, lower operational costs, and mitigate security and compliance risk, the MSP says.

7. Compensation – IT Services: Cognizant Technology will pay an extra 25% of base pay to some employees in India and the Philippines as a majority of its offshore workforce work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, taking on extra work, Reuters reports.

8. Microsoft Exits AI Investment: Microsoft on March 27 said it would sell its stake in AnyVision, an Israeli facial recognition startup, and said it no longer would make minority investments in companies that sell the controversial technology, Reuters reports.

9. Dell and COVID-19: The PC giant’s strategy and response are outlined here.

