5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 30 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Cloud Monitoring Tools: OpsRamp , a SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management and automation, has announced new cloud monitoring capabilities to improve user performance.

2. Unified Communications: Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral is now available in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

3. DNS Protection: OpenText has updated its Webroot DNS Protection filtering service, which “delivers a secured internet connection that enables both privacy and security for businesses and end users.” Webroot DNS Protection leverages DoH — specifically, the service encrypts data using HTTPS to securely convey DNS requests to Webroot resolvers, preventing eavesdropping, manipulation or exploitation of data by third parties and malicious actors, the company says.

4. Google Cloud – Bare Metal Solutions: More regions have come online, Google says.

5. Talent – Data Centers: CyrusOne has hired Bruce W. Duncan as president and CEO, effective July 6, 2020. Pundits think CyrusOne could be prepping itself or a company sale.

B. Strategic Alliances and Channel Partnerships

1. SolarWinds MSP Strategy: The update…

2. MSP – AWS Migrations: Mission, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, AWS Migration Competency status.

3. MSP Security Partnership: CyberSecOp, an MSP and IT consultancy, is leveraging Comodo for its breach prevention cybersecurity solutions.

4. SD-WANs and Public Cloud Services: Aryaka and Alibaba Cloud have partnered to extend cloud-based SD-WAN services both within China and internationally.

5. Distribution – Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR): Spire Solutions has agreed to distribute D3 Security’s SOAR platform in the Middle East and Africa.

6. Partnership – Data Protection: Commvault has entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft focused on go-to-market, engineering and sales of Commvault’s Metallic SaaS data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure.

7. Partnership – Data Center Services: KDDI America, which has three data centers in the U.S., has partnered with Infobip for messaging solutions that drive customer engagement, identity authentication and security.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences