5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 July 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 30, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Launch – MSP & Cyber Platform: Agio, backed by a Point72 Hyperscale investment, has launched AgioNow — a technology stack that spans managed IT and cybersecurity services.

2. Growth – MSP Software: Remote monitoring and management (RMM) software provider Action1 says Q2 revenue increased more than 1,800 percent amid growth across North America and Europe. Still, it’s difficult to put Action1’s revenue growth in context since actual dollar figures were not disclosed.

3. Funding – Small Business Management Software: Homebase, a team management platform for SMB workers, has raised $71 million in Series C funding that values the company between $500 million and $600 million, TechCrunch reports.

4. Funding – Open Source ERP: Summit Partners has invested in Odoo, an open source ERP (enterprise resource planning) software platform. The move represents an exit for investors Sofinnova Partners and XAnge, About Insider reports.

5. Talent – Cloud Data Protection and Management: Druva has hired Informatica veteran Ash Parikh as chief marketing officer.

6. Performance Management: Sumo Logic has expanded its Continuous Intelligence Platform to include Real User Monitoring and Span Analytics. The capabilities are designed to “help DevOps/SRE teams identify and resolve customer-impacting issues faster, reduce application downtime and optimize application performance,” the company says.

B. Quarterly Financial Results: Technology Businesses

1. IT Consulting & Digital Transformation Perficient’s Q2 2021 financial results included:

Revenue of $184.1 million, up from $146.3 million in Q2 of 2020.

Net income of $16.6 million, up 151 percent from Q2 of 2020.

2. Data Centers: Digital Realty‘s Q2 of 2021 financial results included:

Revenue of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Net income of $126 million.

3. IT Service Management (ITSM) and Team Collaboration Softrware: Atlassian announced Q4 fiscal year 2021 results that included:

Revenue of $560 million, up 30 percent year over year.

A net loss of $213.1 million — smaller than a net loss of $385.2 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2020.

4. Public Cloud Services Revenue: Amazon Web Services (AWS) financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, included:

Revenue of $14.8 billion, up from $10.8 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating income of $4.2 billion, up from $3.4 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

C. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Strategic Alliances: Intuit QuickBooks has hired Kimberly Martin as VP of global business development. Martin previously held worldwide alliances, partner sales and business development positions at such companies as Microsoft, Oracle, Accenture and Citrix. Martin will focus on “building high-impact partnerships that enable new routes to market to Intuit QuickBooks” while also strengthening the global commercial sales organization, the company says.

2. Cloud Distribution – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): The Sherweb cloud marketplace for MSPs now features Dropsuite, a data backup and archiving solution for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and more.

3. Integration – Google Cloud Monitoring: Google Cloud customers and partners can now purchase the Datadog cloud monitoring tool from Google Cloud Marketplace.

4. Partnership – Hybrid Multicloud: Red Hat OpenShift is now the preferred enterprise full stack Kubernetes solution on the Nutanix Platform with AHV, the two companies say. The Red Hat-Nutanix partnership essentially unites the two technology companies against rival VMware.

5. Partnership – Video Conferencing: Tata Teleservices has agreed to offer and support Zoom Video Communications to enterprises.

D. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar