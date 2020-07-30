5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 30 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 30, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. RMM and Physical Security: Razberi Technologies has launched a remote monitoring and management (RMM) software platform for IT and physical security systems — including servers, storage, cameras, and other networked security devices, the company says.

2. MSPs – Self-Service Customer Reports: NuMSP, a nationwide MSP, has released an IT services monitoring tool, NuInsight, to its end-customer business clients nationwide. NuInsight provides end customers with a real-time view of the status of their technology network services and the health of their end-user devices/usage, the MSP says. Moreover, NuInsight provides NuMSP customers with 24x7x365 IT Help Desk ticket status details and historical records.

3. Virtual MSP Conference: Sherweb Accelerate 2020 Cloud Summit, a virtual event for MSPs, is confirmed for October 21-22.

4. Talent: PlanetOne, a provider of cloud and connectivity solutions to the IT channel and telecom industry, has named Chris Werpy as chief operating officer (COO).

5. Data Protection – Momentum: Veeam Software says its annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 20 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q2 of 2020 – the biggest second quarter in the company’s 14-year history.

6. Research – State of Modern Applications in the Enterprise: Findings from AHEAD, a major MSP focused on enterprise cloud solutions, are here.

7. Research – Evolution of IT: LogicMonitor’s findings are here.

8. Research – COVID-19 Impact on Enterprises:Tanium’s findings are here.

B. Channel Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. ServiceNow Partner Strategy and Go to Market: ServiceNow has named Kevin Haverty as chief revenue officer, and Lara Caimi is now chief customer and partner officer, leading all customer success activities and partner ecosystem development. Both report to ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. The changes come as ServiceNow seeks to scale toward $10 billion, though the IT service management (ITSM) software company’s latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, Bloomberg Radio reports.

2. Partner Program – Enterprise Content Management: Reveille Software has launched a Global Channel Partner Program for resellers and solutions providers in North America and Europe.

3. Partnership – SAP Automation: Panaya and Worksoft have partnered to assist SAP customers with a Change Intelligence solution that enables SAP ECC users to migrate or optimize their system risk-free, the companies assert.

4. Partner – Amazon Web Services: Umbrella Infocare, a Noida, India-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner has achieved AWS Migration competency. This designation recognizes that Umbrella Infocare can assist customers with AWS projects — including discovery, planning, migration and operations. Umbrella Infocare is also certified member of AWS Managed Services, DevOps, Windows Workload and WAR competencies/Program. This is one more step of Umbrella’s Commitment to serve their customers.

5. Partner Program: Security On-Demand Inc., a national provider of managed security and managed detection response (MDR) services, has expanded its channel program for 2020 and beyond. The company’s “SOD Partner Success Program” is a 100% channel sales-focused program. The program makes it “easy and profitable for partners to recommend, resell, or private label SOD Managed Security and Managed Detection and Response Services,” the company says.

6. Partner Program – Google Cloud Platform: Onix has achieved Managed Services Provider status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events