5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 30 January 2020

Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Security Conference: Track our live coverage of PerchyCon 2020 — from Perch Security — here and here.

2. Arcserve, Multiple Cloud Backup Companies Up for Sale: Here are the details.

3. SAP on Microsoft Azure: Blue Chip Consulting Group, an IT consulting firm and Microsoft Managed Gold Partner, has launched SAP on Azure services.

4. Microsoft Earnings Results: Microsoft on Wednesday reported quarterly sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by the first acceleration of Azure cloud computing revenue growth in eight quarters amid a pitched battle with Amazon Web Services, Reuters reports.

5. ServiceNow Earnings Results: ServiceNow’s Q4 financial results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue grew 33 percent, and the company now has 892 customers that spend $1 million or more with the IT service management (ITSM) software provider.

6. Service Desk Twist: Sparkhound, an IT solutions provider that offers cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, has unveiled a Pop-up Service Desk . The service applies a team of IT professionals to augment existing help desk staff with expert, 24-hour support services, Sparkhound says.

7. VMware Layoffs: VMware’s chief customer officer and four direct reports are leaving the company amid a restructuring and some targeted layoffs, Silicon Valley Business Journal reports. Still, VMware’s overall business remains in acquisition and organic growth mode.

B. Next Five Cybersecurity Conferences