5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 December 2021

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. M&A – Supply Chain IT Services: NTT Data has acquired Chainalytics, a supply chain consulting and managed analytics service provider. See all NTT acquisitions listed here.

2. Exit – Intel Sells SDD Business: Intel has closed the sale of certain NAND and SSD businesses to Seoul-based SK hynix for $7 billion. The deal was announced in October 2020.

3. Google Cloud Customers: The Google Cloud business strategy includes investing heavily in companies at agree to run on its cloud platform, The Wall Street Journal notes. Examples include investing $1 billion in the futures-exchange company CME Group; $450 million in the home security provider ADT; and undisclosed sums in the Spanish-language media company Univision and the healthtech startup Tempus Labs, The Journal noted. All of those investment recipients have signed long-term cloud computing contracts with Google, the report added.

4. Microsoft Fixes False Log4j Positives: Microsoft Defender for Endpoint suffered some Log4j false positive reports, but Microsoft has updated the security software to correct the issue, VentureBeat reported.

5. Hackers Bypass Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Security: Here’s how they do it, according to Palo Alto Networks and Stony Brook University.

