5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 30 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP and MSSP Security Conference – ChannelE2E Subscriber Discount Code: Join us for the MSSP Alert Live 2022 conference (September 19-21, Washington, D.C.). Need a discount code for ChannelE2E subscribers? Email Editorial Director Joe Panettieri ([email protected]) with the subject line “MSSP Alert Live Subscriber Discount Code.”

2. VMware Explore 2022 Conference News: VMware announced multi-cloud management and security milestones — along with expanded partnerships involving AWS, IBM Consulting, Microsoft Azure, NetApp and more. The developments surface as Broadcom seeks to complete the VMware buyout — which has some partners concerned about VMware’s long-term channel partner strategy. Related: See all the VMware Explore 2022 conference news listed here.

3. Microsoft 365 Threat Detection for MSPs: Augmentt has announced SaaS Security Alerting for Microsoft 365. Available through the Augmentt Secure platform, the new real-time threat detection “gives MSPs the SaaS alerting capability for unmatched protection of Microsoft 365,” Augmentt asserted.

4. M&A Cancelled: Software firm Corcentric and blank-check firm North Mountain Merger said they would terminate their $1.2-billion merger deal, Reuters reported, in yet another sign that the SPAC boom has fizzled out.

5. M&A – CrowdStrike Seeking Acquisitions?: CEO George Kurtz visited Israel earlier this year — apparently in a bid to find acquisition targets. But so far, no M&A deals have surfaced, The Information noted.

6. Microsoft and European Union: Microsoft will revise its cloud licensing deals on October 1 to address EU antitrust regulator concerns. Related: See all Big Tech Antitrust Investigation news coverage here.

7. Fines Threatened: An Australian regulator sent legal letters to Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Microsoft — demanding they share their strategies for stamping out child abuse material on their platforms or face fines. Source: Reuters, August 30, 2022.

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits