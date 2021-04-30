5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 30, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – MSP: Logicalis has named Markus Erb as group VP for services, a role created to “drive alignment and innovation within the newly established Global Services Organization (GSO) within Logicalis,” the global MSP says.

2. M&A – Microsoft and Container Software: Microsoft has acquired Kinvolk GmbH. The Kinvolk team will become”key contributors to the engineering development of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Arc, and future projects,

3. ITSM – Atlassian Quarterly Financial Results: Atlassian, a developer of IT service management (ITSM) and team collaboration software, announced Q3 results for fiscal 2021. Details include:

Quarterly revenue of $569 million, up 38% from Q3 of 2020.

Net income of $159.8 million, compared with a net loss of $158.8 million from Q3 of 2020.

The Atlassian figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Technology Training: CrushBank and CompTIA are partnering to “use breakthrough technology in assessments and training for IT professionals.” The joint effort leverages CrushBank’s AI and machine learning technology.

2. Channel Leaders – Cloud PBX Services: Broadvoice has added seven new channel pros to its sales and marketing team. The names to know include

Jim Longtin, Anthony Saitta and Aaron Conant as Regional Channel Managers

Jared Golden and Patrice Frankley as Junior Channel Managers

Andy Watson as Product Marketing Manager

Bill Tarulli as Channel Marketing Manager

3. Partnership – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Mission, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP focused on Amazon Web Services, has launched Mission MDR — a threat detection and incident response solution powered by Alert Logic.

4. Partner Program – Application Security: Synopsys is expanding the Software Integrity Group’s partner program under the leadership of Tom Herrmann, the recently appointed vice president of channels and alliances. Herrmann previously built and led partner programs at Tanium, VMware, and Oracle.

5. Partnership – Endpoint Management & Security: Oracle and Tanium will jointly market and sell solutions in an alliance that will “accelerate Tanium’s global expansion and provide manageability and security at scale,” the two companies say. Tanium is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and Tanium solutions are available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

6. Partnership – Government Cloud Services: ManTech has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to provide cloud and analytics services to the U.S. federal government. In tandem with the partnership, ManTech has been named a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

7. Cloud Data Protection – Microsoft Azure: Customers can now access Rubrik’s data protection and management solutions from the Azure Marketplace, enabling them to “easily purchase and quickly deploy Rubrik solutions to modernize data protection,” Rubrik Chief Commercial Officer Wendy Bahr wrote in a blog. Meanwhile, Datto is testing a an Azure Cloud Continuity service designed for MSPs in the SMB sector, Datto CEO Tim Weller disclosed during a March 2021 earnings call.

8. White Label Vulnerability Scanning & Remediation: Syxsense, which develops software to automate IT, patch management, security vulnerability scanning and remediation, has released white label console branding for MSP, MSSPs and large enterprises.

