5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 30 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Revenues: The latest recaps are here and here. Amazon is expected to announce AWS quarterly revenues later today.

1. Leasing Challenges: Pawnee Leasing, which specializes in equipment leasing and financing of up to $250,000, has temporarily suspended originations, according to a note to partners. All transactions that have a remaining prefunding balance will be fully funded. No new or pending submissions will be considered until further notice. Amid COVID-19 economic challenges, Pawnee’s lenders have insisted that the firm temporarily pause all new originations for a time — though the specific timeframe is undisclosed.

2. Startup Job Losses: More than 300 startups have cut over 30,000 jobs since March 11, according to the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA).

3. AI Bankruptcy: Wave Computing Inc., a Santa Clara-based startup that had about 200 employees and a $600 million valuation when it last raised funds in 2018, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization this week, San Jose Business Journal reports. The company said in this week’s bankruptcy filings that it now employs about 28 people and has less than $10 million in assets.

4. ServiceNow Earnings: The IT service management (ITSM), help desk and digital workflow software provider says:

Revenue was $1.046 billion in Q1 2020, up 33 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Net income was $48.2 million, far better than a $1.5 million net loss in Q1 2019.

The results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

5. Cisco Partner Bundles: They’re explained here.

6. Partner Program – Databases: InfluxData has expanded its partner program into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through new strategic partnerships. Digital China and Hyundai BS&C will be the exclusive value-added distributors of InfluxDB in China and South Korea, respectively. The company also partnered with Intellify, a reseller in Australia. Plus, there will be dedicated sales and support teams in each country, InfluxData adds.

7. Partner Program – Cloud Storage:, Media systems integrator ALT Systems has agreed to resell and deliver cloud Wasabi object storage to content creators nationwide.

8. Integration – Sales Management: Xactly’s cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, now integrates with Slack . The result: Sales reps can track their performance within Slack using Xactly Incent.

9. Distribution – Artificial Intelligence: Diveplane, an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist, has inked a strategic partnership and distribution relationship with IT solution provider Iron Bow Technologies.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

