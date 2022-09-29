5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 29 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 29, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Hurricane Ian Storm Path & Disaster Recovery Updates: Here’s a regularly updated look at Hurricane Ian’s impact and related disaster recovery efforts.

2. MSP – Oracle Managed Services: Navisite has hired Fishbowl Solutions veteran Jason Zolczynski as VP of oracle applications and professional services.

3. MSP Partner Program – End-User Computing: Stratodesk launched the Stratodesk Managed Service Provider (MSP) program for MSPs and system integrators. The new program “enables partners to offer complete services to provision and manage endpoints for hybrid workplaces,” the company said.

4. Partnership – Managed Wireless Services: OptConnect has partnered with Cradlepoint to expand beyond managed IoT connectivity. The goal: Support enterprise and branch, primary and backup business Internet connectivity deployments, with a simple Connectivity-as-a-Service model, OptConnect said.

5. Funding – Supply Chain Management: ServiceNow and Honeywell Ventures have invested in Noodle.ai, a supply chain management software startup. The funding was part of a $25 million Series C round.

6. Tech IPO Weakness: Initial public offerings by U.S. tech companies have sunk to their lowest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, as stock market volatility, soaring inflation, and interest rate hikes have soured investor sentiment towards new listings, Reuters reported.

7. Softbank Layoffs: Venture capital firm SoftBank Group is cutting around 150 staff globally at its Vision Fund unit and SoftBank Group International, as CEO Masayoshi Son retrenches following huge losses on his tech bets, Reuters reported. SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 fund investments include Cybereason, OneTrust and Pax8, among dozens of other firms.

8. M&A – Private Equity Rumor: Thoma Bravo and TPG may seek to acquire Workiva, a SaaS platform that simplifies compliance reporting, a report said.

9. DocuSign Layoffs: Staff cuts at eSignature software company DocuSign will impact about 9% of employees, an SEC filing revealed.

10. Lenovo Small Business Strategy: Lenovo announced the new iteration of Evolve Small – an initiative built to assist small businesses across North America. Evolve Small features financial aid, technological resources, community support, and business mentorship. Launched last summer, the Evolve Small program provided more than $1 million worth of small business grants and technology donations to minority-owned businesses across the U.S. and Canada. The latest efforts include a primary focus on minority and woman-owned businesses.

11. WiFi for Small Business and Consumers: Eero, an Amazon company, has introduced introduced new WiFi networking solutions for professional installers and businesses. The eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway are Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices that can be “easily installed and use wired infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable wifi throughout homes and businesses,” Amazon said. Additionally, eero for Pro Installers and eero for Business, two new services, simplify WiFi installation, set up, and management for professional installers and small businesses, the company said.

12. Configure Price Quote: Oracle NetSuite has announced NetSuite CPQ. which enables sales teams to “quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite,” the company said.

13. Data Intelligence – MRR Milestone: Alation has surpassed the $100M ARR (annual recurring revenue) mark.

