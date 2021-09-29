5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Spin-Out: Kyndryl, the pending managed infrastructure spin-out from IBM, has named its board of directors. The spin-out is expected to occur before the end of 2021.

2. M&A Rumor – Private Equity and Outsourcing: Private equity firm KKR is in advanced talks to buy Australian outsourcing and customer experience (CX) company Probe Group in a deal that could value it at about A$1.2 billion ($871 million), Bloomberg reports.

3. Funding – Private Equity and Critical Infrastructure Testing: OceanSound Partners has invested in the RMA Group of Companies, which provides technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end markets. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed

4. Executive Hire – Application Authorization as a Service: Cloudentity has hired VMware veteran Jason Needham as CEO.

5. Executive Hire – Email Security: Egress has hired Mimecast veteran Steven Malone as VP of product management.

6. Executive Hire – MSP: Ensono has hired Faction and Rackspace veteran Duan Van Der Westhuizen as senior VP of public cloud.

7. Ransomware Mitigation – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): Backblaze has announced Instant Recovery in Any Cloud—a solution that’s designed to “make ransomware recovery into a VMware and Hyper-V based cloud easy for any IT team,” Backblaze asserts.

8. Integration – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): An Alteryx-UiPath integration offers bi-direction communications between the analytics automation and RPA software platforms.

