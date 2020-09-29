5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 29 September 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Survey – Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate here and potentially earn honors.

2. M&A – Mobile Wireless Services: NTT will spend $40 billion to take its Docomo wireless carrier business private, in a deal that opens the path to lower prices as the government calls for cuts, Reuters reports.

3. Distribution – MSP Automation Software: Fast-growing Liongard continues to expand its worldwide distribution and MSP relationships. In addition to the MSP software provider’s large U.S. footprint, the following relationships expand Liongard’s reach in these regions, the company says:

DACH Region – acmeo

France & Belgium – BeMSP

Australia & New Zealand – BlueChipIT

United Kingdom – Technology To Go

4. Partnership – VMware-Nvidia: VMware and Nvidia on Tuesday announced an effort to make VMware’s software for managing data centers work better with Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Reuters reports.

5. Partnership – 5G Networking: Red Hat and Samsung are partnering to deliver 5G network solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, which is a Kubernetes platform. The partnership will help “service providers make 5G a reality across use cases, including 5G core, edge computing, IoT, machine learning and more,” the companies say.

6. Partnership – IT Monitoring: Paessler is expanding its PRTG platform to offer better monitoring within converged industrial IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments, the company says. With those goals in mind, Paessler has:

developed a new sensor to capture data from IoT devices; and

signed a new partnership with INSYS icom, which specializes in industrial data communications.

The resulting solutions provide a “bridge between operational technology on the factory floor and the IT systems across the wider business,” Paessler says.

7. Partnership – Unified Communications: Avaya and RingCentral have expanded Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral across Europe, with the solution now generally available in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands, the companies say. Moreover the companies have signed their first seven-figure deal with a large United Kingdom-based Government customer.

8. Partnership – Managed Hybrid Clouds: Rackspace Technology is expanding its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware (RPCV) portfolio with the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP). The offering provides a turnkey solution that “delivers an easier path to hybrid cloud and an optimized experience with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF),” Rackspace says.

9. Partner Program – MSP Infrastructure Monitoring: LogicMonitor’s partner program has expanded to include new partners in Spain, Malaysia and Scandinavia. The latest additions to the program are based in European and Asia-Pacific markets. The lineup includes:

BitHawk in Switzerland;

in Switzerland; Cello Communications in New Zealand;

in New Zealand; Logicalis globally;

globally; Nostra in Ireland; and

in Ireland; and Xylos in Belgium.

10. Microsoft 365 Cloud Outage: Microsoft said late Monday a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting users’ access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams, Reuters reports.

11. Data Protection: Cohesity has launched Cohesity SiteContinuity, an automated disaster recovery solution that is integrated with the company’s backup and continuous data protection capabilities. The web-scale, converged solution can protect applications across tiers, service levels, and locations on a single platform, Cohesity asserts.

12. Research – Future of Hybrid Working: A new report from email security company Tessian reveals that 75% of IT decision makers believe the future of work will be remote or “hybrid” – where employees choose to split their time between working in the office and anywhere else they’d like, the company says.

13. Talent – Data Integration: Talend has hired Splunk veteran Krishna Tammana as CTO.

14. Talent – Software Defined Storage: SoftIron, a provider of purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, has hired Lenovo veteran Craig Chadwell as VP of product.

15. Storage Migrations: Datadobi, which develops unstructured data management software, has launched a Pre-Migration Assessment Service. The service allows strategic partners to “deliver the most highly predictable and cost-effective NAS and object data migrations, with the fastest ROI possible,” Datadobi asserts.

16. Hackers Exploit Microsoft Netlogon Vulnerability: Cisco Talos is tracking a spike in exploitation attempts against the Microsoft vulnerability CVE-2020-1472, an elevation of privilege bug in Netlogon, the networking giant says.

17. Research – Gartner WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant: Here’s why Aryaka said no thank you to the Magic Quadrant report.

