5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 29, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Network Visibility Software: The Avast Business Hub now features a free Network Discovery tool, which aims to help small and medium businesses (SMBs), MSPs and VARs to “gain full network visibility.”

2. Apple Device Management: Kandji has unveiled Kandji Passport, an authentication product that creates a one-password sign-in experience for Apple Mac users. Passport provides a native Mac login experience while streamlining device configuration, management, and security tasks for IT admins, Kandji asserted.

3. Financial Results – IT Consulting: Perficient announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Among the key metrics to note:

Revenue of $192.8 million, up 22 percent from the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Net income of $17.4 million, up 182 percent from the corresponding quarter in 2020.

4. Data Protection and Security: Commvault has announced Metallic Security IQ, a “unified security dashboard that provides customers with quick and meaningful insights into threats impacting their data landscape and their data backup security posture in their Metallic cloud environments,” the company said. Metallic is a SaaS-based backup and disaster recovery (BDR) platform.

5. 5G Cloud Security: Guidance from the NSA and CISA is here.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Certification – Penetration Testing: The CompTIA PenTest+ exam has been updated to further qualify penetration testing professionals.

2. Partner Program – Healthcare IT Platform: Olive , an automation company focused on “the Internet of Healthcare,” has launched this partner program.

3. Partnership – Home WiFi Security: VMware and Amazon’s eero business are partnering to secure home WiFi networks for remote workers. The relationship blends eero mesh WiFi systems with the VMware SASE Work from Home offering. VMware did not disclose whether the solution is multi-tenant for MSP use.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar