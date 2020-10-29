5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 29 October 2020
by Joe Panettieri • Oct 29, 2020
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 29, 2020. Sip up.
Our Daily Brew
A. What’s Happening Today
1. Funding – Telecom and Hosted VoIP: GeoLinks, which claims to be the fastest-growing telecommunications company in California, has secured a “significant” minority investment from a group led by Rock Mountain Capital (RMC). GeoLinks plans to use the funding for organic growth as well as acquisitions.
2. Earnings – IT Consulting & Services: Cognizant delivered stronger revenues and a stronger longer-term business outlook than previously expected.
3. Earnings – Big Tech: Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook all are scheduled to deliver earnings day.
4. Is XDR a New Idea?: Cisco weighs in here.
5. Cloud-based Data Protection: Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions, developed by Commvault, are now available across the EMEA region. The offerings include Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery, Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery and Metallic Core Backup & Recovery. Newly supported regions include the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden.
6. Government Contract: DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a government technology solutions aggregator, has earned the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the U.S. Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solution (CHESS) office, in coordination with the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI).
7. Distribution – Cloud Workspaces: Arrow Electronics has agreed to distribute IGEL.
8. Integration – UCaaS and Microsoft Teams: NetFortris, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, now integrates with Microsoft Teams.
B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events
- OpenText World 2020 (October 26-29)
- Cisco Partner Summit 2020 (October 28-29)
- Ingram Micro ONE 2020 (November 4-5)
- ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2020 (November 10-12)
- Druva DxP: Cloud Data Protection Summit 2020 (November 17)
- Bonus: ChannelE2E’s complete event calendar
- Add Your Event To Our Calendar: Submit it here
