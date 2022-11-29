5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 29 November 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. AWS re:Invent 2022 News: Track all of this week’s AWS re:Invent 2022 conference news here.

2. Partner Program – Low-code Software Development: WEBCON’s North America Channel Partner Program is accepting applications from IT systems integrators.

3. Embedded Partner Program: CACI International has joined the Red Hat Embedded Partner Program. The two companies plan to deliver an “enterprise scalable, Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) mobility solution using CACI’s Archon product line with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a foundation to provide a sophisticated customer experience,” the two firms said. Read between the lines, and CACI’s technology is designed to help improve U.S. national security.

4. Leadership – Legal and Business Outsourcing Services: Integreon, backed by private equity firm EagleTree Capital, has hired Rackspace veteran Subroto Mukerji as CEO.

5. SMB WiFi Security: Zyxel Networks is bundling its Connect and Protect security service with select Zyxel WiFi access points. The security service “protects small business WiFi networks from cybersecurity threats and optimizes WiFi connectivity for the business and its patrons to improve connectivity and customer satisfaction,” the company said.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences