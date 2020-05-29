5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 29 May 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 29, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Software Integration: Datagate Innovation – a SaaS telecom billing solution that integrates with ConnectWise Manage – now integrates with accounts receivable portal ConnectBooster.

2. ServiceNow Partner Program: ServiceNow has further bolstered its partner program.

3. Partner Program – Communication Service Providers: Calix has announced a new partner program.

4. Partner Program – Analytics: Brainspace, an analytics platform for investigations, eDiscovery, compliance, and alternative data, has launched a new Global Partner Program.

5. Distribution – IT Service Management (ITSM): LEANIT, a value-added distributor (VAD), is now a Cherwell Software Elite Partner in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

6. VMware Financial Results: Details are here.

7. Digital Transformation Services: Virtusa Corp. has announced Digital Transformation Studio (DTS), a proprietary platform and approach designed to accelerate such services in a cost-effective manner.

8. Breach and Attack Simulations: AttackIQ has launched AttackIQ Informed Defense (AIDA) — an automated security testing platform and “the most signifiant product release” in AttackIQ’s history, the company says.

