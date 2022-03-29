5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 March 2022

Today's channel partner program news involves 1898 & Co, ConnectWise PitchIT startup funding content, Equalum, Offensive Security, Swimlane, TorchLight, VTech Dealer IT, Xalient, Zoom Video Communications & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Contest – MSP Software Funding: The annual ConnectWise PitchIT Accelerator Program for startups is back for 2022. You can apply for potential funding here.

2. Zoom Partner Program: Zoom Video Communications has launched the Zoom Up Partner Program. The program offers the resale of Zoom Phone with Zoom calling plans for qualified partners in select countries.

3. Channel Partner Program – Data Integration: Equalum has launched a formal channel program with a partner portal that offers deal registration protection, sales training and incentives, 24/7 multi-tier support, market development funds (MDF), white label product packaging, customizable marketing/sales collaterals and more, the company said.

4. Partnership – Operational Technology Security: Swimlane and 1898 & Co. have partnered to deliver a low-code security automation solution to the operational technology (OT) industry.

5. International Expansion: Xalient, a UK-based provider of networking and cybersecurity solutions, has made several executive hires in the United States. Key moves include:

Jeff Gray as VP, US Operations;

Kevin Peterson as senior cyber security strategist;

Andrew Creech and Randy Leach as principal consultants;

Marc Mancuso as senior business development manager; and

Emilee Khalil as senior account manager.

6. Compliance Partnership – Auto Dealerships: TorchLight and VTech Dealer IT have expanded their partnership to support car dealerships that are meeting Graham-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) privacy standards.

7. Cybersecurity Training: Offensive Security has launched Learn Fundamentals, a training program “designed to give beginners a foundational understanding of basic cybersecurity skills.”

