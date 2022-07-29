5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 29 July 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves ATS Networks, Avaya, AWS, Carahsoft, CloudCover, Converge Technology Solutions, ePlus, Ernst & Young, Fixed Fee IT, Logicalis US, Mitel & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 29, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Avaya Board Ousts CEO, Cuts Costs: The Avaya CEO change and apparent layoffs come amid a big revenue and earnings shortfall at the UCaaaS (unified communications as a service) company.

2. Managed Microsoft Azure Cloud Services: ePlus has launched ePlus Cloud Managed Services (ECMS) for Microsoft Azure. The service allows ePlus to help “optimize cloud costs and leverages proven security best practices to reduce risk.”

3. Talent – Managed Microsoft Services: Logicalis US has hired Mike Stipe as VP of its Microsoft practice.

4. MSP Compliance: Fixed Fee IT has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit for the third year in a row and received an audit with no exceptions, the MSP reported.

5. IT Consulting Break-up: Ernst & Young’s effort to split its audit and consulting businesses has been slowed by a change in its U.S. leadership, as well as complications over its multibillion-dollar debts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

6. IT Services – Financing: Converge Technology Solutions has refinanced its existing $300 million ABL credit facility with a new five-year $500 million global revolving credit facility led by J.P. Morgan and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Bank of Nova Scotia, the Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Bank of Montreal participated in the lender group. The move comes as CTS continues to acquire various MSP and IT solutions provider businesses.

7. Partnership – Government Cybersecurity: Carahsoft has agreed to serve as CloudCover’s Master Government Aggregator. The result: CloudCover’s risk transfer insurance products are available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and on various NASA contracts.

8. Partnership – Unified Communications: Mitel has signed a distribution agreement with ATS Networks to provide unified communications and collaboration solutions to resellers across French-speaking Africa, the companies said.

9. AWS Financial Results: Amazon’s stock rose sharply amid strong AWS quarterly financial results.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences