5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 July 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 29, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Mandatory Vaccines: Google and Facebook will require all employees at their U.S. campuses to be vaccinated, joining a number of public and private enterprises taking new precautions as the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps across the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. Talent – Enterprise MSP: Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure services spin-off of IBM, has hired David Wyshner as CFO. IBM expects to finalize the Kyndryl spin-off before the end of 2021.

3. ServiceNow Earnings: IT service management (ITSM) and digital workflow software provider ServiceNow announced Q2 2021 financial results. Key financial metrics include:

Total revenue of $1.4 billion, up 32 percent from Q2 of 2020.

Net income of $59 million, up from $41 million in Q2 of 2020.

The ITSM software company’s rapid growth has stirred demand for ServiceNow service desk professionals and developers worldwide. As a result, MSPs and private equity firms have been acquiring ServiceNow partners at a rapid pace.

4. Cognizant Earnings: Global IT consulting and professional services firm Cognizant announced Q2 2021 financial results. Key financial metrics include:

Revenue of $4.6 billion, up from $4.0 billion in Q2 of 2020.

Net income of $512 million, up from $361 million in Q2 of 2020.

The results show Cognizant has re-accelerated growth after suffering a ransomware attack and navigating the coronavirus economic slowdown in some regions during 2020.

5. Emerging 5G Networks – Nokia Business Turnaround: Nokia on July 29, 2021, raised its full-year outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, as the telecom equipment maker benefits from a sharp turnaround in its business, Reuters reports. Part of CEO CEO Pekka Lundmark’s turnaround plan involves 10,000 Nokia layoffs through 2022, according to details that emerged in March 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – UCaaS: NetFortris has hired TPx veteran Raquel Wiley as VP of marketing. She’s responsible for direct and indirect channel marketing programs at the MSP, which offers end-to-end communications, network services, and network/data security services.

2. Partnership – Cloud Financial Services: IBM and SAP have partnered to help financial services companies migrate to cloud applications. The effort involves SAP S/4HANA and additional applications running on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

3. Partner Program: Domino Data Lab, which develops an Enterprise MLOps platform, has announced the Domino Partner Network (DPN).

4. Remote Apple Device Management: TeamViewer now integrates with the Enterprise Mobility Management platform Jamf Pro. The integration initially addresses Apple Mac device support.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar