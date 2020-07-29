5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 29 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Big Tech Antitrust Hearings: The CEOs Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet’s Google will testify at a congressional hearing on antitrust today. Track ongoing updates here.

2. MSPs and Coronavirus Economy: How has the coronavirus economy impacted MSP business and financial performance? NinjaRMM’s latest findings are here.

3. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring Legal Case: A court case in Michigan shows how municipalities sometimes get involved in MSP software security debates. In this particular case, a plaintiff suggests remote monitoring software from Auvik Networks might have been used to pass “sensitive township information” to third parties. To be clear: There’s no evidence of any wrongdoing by Auvik. The Macomb Township Board of Trustees says the case is without merit, and the town clerk says the case is politically motivated.

4. Juniper Earnings: The networking company’s latest quarterly results are here.

5. Cisco SecureX Further Explained: Details are here…

6. Talent: Vology, a provider of managed IT, cloud and security services, says Walt Walker is now chief cloud officer.

7. Partner Program – Digital Transformation: Digital.ai has launched a partner program for the company’s value stream management (VSM) solutions.

