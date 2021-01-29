5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 29 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 29, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Power Management: Eaton is acquiring Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion, which represents roughly 12 times Tripp Lite’s 2020 EBITDA and 11 times estimated 2021 EBITDA, the companies say.

2. M&A – Augmented Reality and IT Support: Xerox has acquired CareAR, an augmented reality support platform company that “provides real-time access to expertise for customers, employees, and field workers,” the buyer says.

3. MSP Software – Localization: NinjaRMM now supports 12 different languages, up from the previous four. The 12-language support spans all of the IT management software company’s products — including Ninja Data Protection and the latest NinjaRMM 5.0 platform update, the company says. The multi-language support reinforces NinjaRMM’s growing reach with MSPs and IT professionals worldwide…

4. IoT Connectivity Services: Comms365, a provider of 5G-ready IoT connectivity solutions, has launched an IoT-dedicated portfolio under a new brand, IoT- CaaS (IoT Connectivity as a Service). The effort combines multiple global IoT connectivity standards for UK and European IoT project deployments under a single service provision, Comms365 says.

5. ServiceNow – Identity Governance & Administration (IGA): Clear Skye appears to have significant momentum as an IGA platform built on ServiceNow…

6. Research – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): The majority of organizations globally lack the internal resources to support critical AI and ML initiatives, Rackspace Technology research finds. It’s a safe bet the multi-cloud MSP is ramping up its own AI and ML capabilities to fill in customers’ knowledge gaps…

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar