5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 29 January 2020

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: In addition to the human toll, the Coronavirus could trigger these economic, business and technology supply chain issues.

2. MSP Software – Mobile PSA, RMM Together: Kaseya has unveiled the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App — which combines the functions of remote monitoring and management (RMM) with professional services automation (PSA) software into a single mobile platform. The app allows IT managers and technicians to navigate workflows between Kaseya BMS and Kaseya VSA, the company says.

3. M&A – Mobile Automation: Imprivata, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has acquired GroundControl Solutions, a provider of cloud-based automation software for provisioning shared mobile devices, PE Hub reports.

4. MSP Growth: NWN achieved double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter and accelerated profitability for 2019, propelled by its Solution-as-a-Service portfolio, the company says.

5. MSP Talent – Part One: TPx Communications has hired Steve Farmiloe as director of channel sales, west.

6. MSP Talent – Part Two: Logicalis US has announced that Vince DeLuca will transition from his current role as CEO for Logicalis US to Chief Customer Experience and Service Transformation Officer for the Logicalis Group. Jonathan Groves will assume the role of CEO US, effective March 1.

7. Funding – Chatbots: Directly, a company focused on making chatbots more user-friendly and intelligent, has secured $20 million in a new round of financing led by Samsung’s NEXT, PYMNTS reports.

8. Security and Privacy: PC Matic has made a “Data Integrity Pledge” — vowing that the antivirus software company will never never, directly or indirectly, distribute any personal information collected about its users to third parties.

9. Momentum – Commvault Systems Earnings: The data protection specialist’s Q3 earnings and revenues generally beat Wall Street’s expectations — providing potential signs of a Commvault business turnaround. Under former management, Commvault had struggled to modernize its data protection services for the cloud and mobile eras.

10. Most Popular Business Apps: The latest updates…

B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Cisco Small Business Partner Update – Part One: Details are here.

2. Cisco Small Business Partner Update – Part Two: And some timely advice is here.

3. Channel Talent – Database Performance Monitoring: SentryOne has hired three new channel managers to offer increased support to channel partners in the U.S. and EMEA, the company says. The channel managers are based in Seattle, Washington; North Carolina, and Ireland.

4. Partner Ecosystem Software: Webinfinity has hired Fred Portella as VP and GM of EMEA, and hired Greg Fredericks as VP, solution delivery, managing client implementation teams.

5. Partnership – SD-WANs: 128 Technology has joined Japan-based service provider SoftBank’s SD-WAN line up, SDx Central reports. 128 Technology’s SD-WAN service targets customers seeking better connectivity to cloud applications.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences

