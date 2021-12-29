5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 December 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. AI, RPA and MSP Service Desk Automation?: Aisera has released Ticket AI to help IT service desks “automate and scale support organizations seamlessly using existing ticketing systems.” The AI-based software integrates with ServiceNow, Zendesk and other IT service management (ITSM) systems. Aisera’s software features conversational AI (artificial intelligence) and conversational RPA (robotic process automation) capabilities. The big question: Will Aisera extend its vision beyond corporate call centers and corporate service desks to include MSPs and IT service providers?

2. Government IT Consulting: Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has won a seven-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks, Accenture disclosed.

3. Microsoft 365 Defender vs. Log4j Vulnerability: The Microsoft 365 Defender portal now features a consolidated Log4j dashboard to help customers identify and remediate files, software and devices that are exposed to the Log4j vulnerabilities, Microsoft tweeted.

4. Zero Trust Managed Security Services: Futurism Technologies, an IBM Global Security Solutions Partner, has rolled out Zero-Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services. The services leverage IBM Security Solutions such as IBM QRadar, IBM Maas360, IBM Verify and IBM Guardium Data Protection, all integrated with IBM Watson.

5. Apple Bonuses: Apple has issued stock bonuses ranging from $50,000 to $180,000 to certain engineers, Bloomberg reported. The bonuses are designed, at least in part, to stop Apple engineers from exiting to join Facebook, the report said.

