5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 28 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Hurricane Ian Storm Path & Disaster Recovery Updates: Here’s a regularly updated look at Hurricane Ian’s impact and related disaster recovery efforts.

2. Funding – Cloud Storage Unicorn: Wasabi has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital. Wasabi also expanded its existing debt facility with MGG Investment Group to $125 million. The company’s valuation is now more than $1.1 billion, Wasabi indicated.

3. MSP Partnerships – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: UiPath’s latest MSP partner moves are outlined here.

4. Partnership – Human Cyber Risk Reduction: Booz Allen Hamilton’s Commercial team will leverage Elevate Security’s insider risk management solution to “deliver rapid risk assessments and provide deep visibility to organization-wide internal cyber risk,” the companies said.

5. Partner Program: inSOC has launched a new sales and enablement program for MSP and MSSP partners. The bespoke sales and marketing enablement services are “tailored to meet each partner’s unique clientele and business requirements,” the company said. To qualify for this program, MSPs must use inSOC’s MSP Protect and meet the minimum monthly revenue requirement.

6. Partner Program – Collaboration and Workflow Automation: Smartsheet will update the Smartsheet Aligned partner program starting in February 2023. The new program structure “will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet,” the company said.

7. Partner Program: Neustar Security Services has expanded its partner ecosystem across key technology hubs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the company said. New partners include CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 Company, in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany, Neustar said.

8. Partnership – Security Awareness Training: Veristor Systems has become a certified provider of SANS Security Awareness for cybersecurity training.

9. IoT Data Management – Automotive Industry: Amazon has released AWS IoT FleetWise, a service that “makes it easier for automotive companies to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near real time.” The service is designed for automakers, suppliers, fleet operators, and technology solution vendors. The service allows organizations to collect and organize vehicle data, and to store the information in a standardized way for data analysis in the cloud, AWS said.

10. Managed Infrastructure Services: Kyndryl has launched Kyndryl Vital, a “designer-led, open and collaborative co-creation experience that helps customers and alliance partners solve their business challenges and create groundbreaking technology platforms,” the company said.

11. ServiceNow’s Next Move: Take a look at BigCode…

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits