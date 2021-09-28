5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSPs – M&A Advisor: Cogent Growth Partners advised HBK and Vertical Solutions on their recent M&A deal. Cogent served as the acquisition intermediary, assisting both companies in due diligence, deal negotiation and transaction completion, Cogent disclosed. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

2. MSPs – M&A Fund: MSP Corp Investments Inc. has raised $35 million to acquire and/or invest in managed IT services providers (MSPs) across Canada.

3. MSP Investor Raises $1.75 Billion: Here’s a look at Apax Partners’ new fund…

4. M&A – Robotic Process Automation: Datto investor Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Blue Prism Group, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company. Vista, a private equity firm, plans to tuck Blue Prism into Tibco Software.

5. Executive Leadership – ServiceNow Partner: Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, has promoted Mary Manzo to CEO.

6. Executive Leadership – Cloud Networking at the Edge: Kaloom has hired Dell Technologies veteran Neeloy Bhattacharyya as VP of customer experience.

7. Partnership – Cloud Compliance: Telos, Splunk and StackArmor have partnered to focus on the authority to operate (ATO) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) program. The goal: Assist businesses and agencies within regulated markets to achieve and maintain compliance.

8. Video Conferencing: Verizon Business has introduced a redesigned BlueJeans platform for the hybrid workplace. The update leans heavily on BlueJeans Spaces, which provides a virtual environment for team meetings and collaboration.

9. Funding – Appwrite, an open source Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform for web, mobile and flutter developers, has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Flybridge with participation of Ibex Investors and Seedcamp.

