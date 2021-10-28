5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 28, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSPs and Desktop as a Service (DaaS): Rackspace Technology has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization. Meanwhile, MSPs in the SMB market are also kicking the tires on Windows 365, another DaaS option from Microsoft. Nerdio is one of the top partners helping MSPs on the Microsoft-oriented DaaS deployments.

2. Microsoft Azure Expert MSP: Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider.

3. Partner Program – Video Services: Mux, a video platform for developers, has announced the Mux Partner Program to “help new and existing customers quickly build and launch modern video experiences by connecting them with complementary technologies and services,” the company said.

4. Partnership – SD-WANs: Verizon Business has expanded its global SD-WAN offering with the addition of Verizon Software Defined Secure Branch with Fortinet Secure SD WAN. The solution is “designed to provide businesses, including enterprise and business market customers, with a converged networking and security solution in-a-box’ to secure and connect hybrid and remote workforces,” Verizon asserted.

5. ServiceNow Financial Results: The IT service management (ITSM) and workflow automation software company announced Q3 results. Key metrics include:

Total revenue of $1.5 billion, up 31 percent compared to Q3 of 2020.

Net income was $63 million, up from $13 million in Q3 of 2020.

The ServiceNow results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations, but ServiceNow’s current quarterly forecast failed to excite Wall Street.

6. Cognizant Financial Results: The IT consulting firm and service provider announced Q3 results. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $4.7 billion, up from $4.2 billion in Q3 of 2020.

Net income of $544 million, up from $348 million in Q3 of 2020.

The Cognizant results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

7. Cloud & API Monitoring: Sauce Labs has added API testing and monitoring to its continuous testing cloud. The capabilities will “help agile and DevOps teams accelerate debugging and remediation, shortening release cycles and delivering continuous quality at speed,” the company said.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar