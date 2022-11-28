5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 28 November 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, November 28, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. AWS re:Invent 2022 News: Track all of this week’s AWS re:Invent 2022 conference news here.

2. M&A – European Technology: U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has raised $3.12 billion for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of “pockets of life” in the economy, Reuters reported.

3. FTX Bankruptcy – Investor Apologizes: Partners of Sequoia Capital reportedly apologized to the venture firm’s limited partners for the $214 million it lost on FTX Trading, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal. Related: See all FTX bankruptcy news here.

4. Windows Virtual Desktops: Reports suggest Microsoft is preparing to combine its Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop divisions into a single organization. We’ll be watching to see if MSP-centric — partners such as Nerdio — adjust their business strategies.

5. Oracle Cloud Partner: CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform has achieved “Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the companies said.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences