5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 May 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 28, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Channel PR and Marketing: CommCentric Solutions and Tech Success Communications have merged. The combined business will leverage the CommCentric brand.

2. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): Action1 Corp. has updated its RMM software. MSPs now have the ability to remotely detect and remove unauthorized applications. The update also supports improved patch management and remote deployment of Windows 10 feature updates.

3. Partnership: – Salesforce Cloud CRM Deployments: Copado and IBM have developed a strategic alliance to assist customers with Salesforce application deployments and optimizations. Meanwhile, IBM has been acquiring Salesforce cloud consulting partners as part of a larger hybrid cloud business strategy.

4. AWS Cloud Backup: Clumio has released Clumio Discover, a cloud backup optimization engine that “delivers enhanced reporting and deeper visibility into the current and historical status of AWS backups,” Clumio asserts.

5. Distribution – Identity Management: Ingram Micro‘s Emerging Business Group has agreed to distribute Jumio’s identity verification and eKYC platform.

6. Integration – SASE and Google Cloud: Versa Networks now integrates with the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). The result: Customers can gain “secure and reliable connectivity to cloud workloads and on-premises resources in an automated, dynamic approach that reduces total costs of ownership,” Versa Networks asserts.

7. PC Chip Shortages: Dell and HP quarterly earnings (see below) beat Wall Street’s expectations, but both PC makers warned about ongoing computer chip shortages.

B. Technology Company Financial Results – Quarterly Earnings

The following technology companies announced quarterly earnings results on May 27, 2021.

1. Dell Technologies: Revenue reached a record $24.5 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2022, up 12 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2021. Net income was $938 million, up 415 percent compared to $182 million in Q1 of fiscal 2021.

2. HP Inc.: GAAP Net revenue was $15.9 billion in Q2 of fiscal year 2021, up 27.3 percent compared to $12.5 billion in Q2 of fiscal year 2020. GAAP net earnings were $1.2 billion, up 61 percent compared to $800 million in fiscal year 2020.

3. VMware: Total revenue was $2.99 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 9 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2021. GAAP net income was $425 million, compared to $386 million in q1 of fiscal 2021.

4. Salesforce: Revenue was $5.96 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2022, up 23 percent compared to Q1 of fiscal 2020. Net income was $469 million, up from $99 million in Q1 of fiscal 2020.

