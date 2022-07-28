5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 28 July 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market updates involve Cognizant, IT By Design's Build IT Live, McKinsey, N-able N-central RMM, NetStandard, ServiceNow, Vijilan, Workday & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 28, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Conference News & Analysis: Track all the news from the Build IT Live 2022 conference right here. The latest IT By Design developments include a unified NOC-RMM partnership with N-able‘s N-central software, and a managed XDR cybersecurity relationship with Vijilan.

2. MSP and Cloud Services Cyberattack: NetStandard, an MSP in Kansas City, apparently suffered a cyberattack involving MyAppsAnywhere — a hosted platform that supports CRM, Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Sharepoint, according to a report on Reddit.

3. Delayed IPOs: The IPO window for tech startups won’t reopen until the first quarter of 2023 at the earliest, with many likely bleeding into the second quarter, The Information reports.

4. IT Service Management (ITSM) – ServiceNow Earnings: ServiceNow’s revenue was $1.75 billion in Q2 o 2022, up 24% from Q2 of 2021. More than 100 organizations each spend over $10 million annually with ServiceNow…

5. IT Consulting – HR and Finance Management Software: McKinsey is working closely with Workday on SaaS-based HR and financial management business opportunities.

6. IT Consulting – Financial Results: Cognizant’s revenue was $4.9 billion in Q2 of 2022, up 7% from the corresponding quarter last year.

7. Government Cloud Competition: Microsoft is rallying Google and Oracle to press the U.S. government into spreading its spending on such services more widely, taking aim at Amazon’s dominance in such contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

8. Funding – Rural Internet Access: President Joe Biden’s administration will provide $401 million for broadband Internet that will serve 31,000 rural residents and businesses in 11 states, Reuters reported.

