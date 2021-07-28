5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 July 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Exabeam has announced support for FirstBoard.io, a curated network of highly qualified and diverse technology leaders seeking corporate director roles. FirstBoard.io focuses on “removing persistent obstacles that have prevented women from being chosen for executive boards and the C-suite, and by doing so, fosters greater success for companies across the tech industry,” the organization says.

2. Big Tech Profits: Three technology companies — Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet — reported combined profits of more than $50 billion in the April-June 2021 quarter. The big profits serve as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether Big Tech companies have become too powerful, The Associated Press reports.

3. MSP Expands Managed Security Services: NexusTek, a national MSP based in Denver, has introduced managed protection, detection, and response services to help customers combat cyber threats, the company says.

4. File Sync and Sharing – MSPs: Acronis has announced a new Advanced File Sync and Share pack. Additional data security capabilities — such as blockchain-based data notarization and electronic signatures — ensure service providers can strengthen their workplace collaboration services, Acronis says.

5. AWS Cloud Cost Management Tool: DevGraph CloudFix now combines new financial management features with existing resource optimization to drive down Amazon Web Services (AWS) costs up to 50 percent, DevGraph asserts.

6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Bot Development: Automation Anywhere has opened registration for the 2021 Bot Games. The global, month-long virtual event allows RPA developers — from novices to experts — to improve their bot building proficiencies, and build relationships with other members of the automation community.

7. Funding – No-Code Application Development: Bubble — a platform that allows non-programmers to develop software and Web applications — has raised $100 million led by Insight Partners.

8. Consulting – Digital Transformation: OpenText, parent of Carbonite and Webroot, has launched OpenText Advisory Services, a new strategic professional service to help customers achieve “maximum value from their information management investments,” the company says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Cloud Distribution – Zero Trust for MSPs: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Isoolate, a zero-trust web threat protection platform for MSPs.

2. Partner Program – Accounting and Business Applications: Sage has launched Sage 20 for 20, an accountant accelerator program “designed to provide partners with solutions and resources essential to grow and scale their business,” the company says.

3. Partnership – SD-WANs and Unified Communications: Veristor Systems and Network Data Systems (NDS) are partnering to deliver managed unified communications, SD-WAN, wireless and other services.

4. Collaboration Software – SaaS Marketplace: Workiva Inc. has launched the The Workiva Marketplace. It features more than 140 Workiva-built and partner templates, services and 60 no-code connectors that “streamline existing processes and solve new business problems” all within the Workiva cloud platform ecosystem, the company says.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar