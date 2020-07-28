5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 28 July 2020
Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Sip up.
A. What’s Happening Today
1. Data Protection – Quarterly Earnings: Commvault announced stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 quarterly results, fueled by larger data protection contracts with larger customers.
2. Data Protection – Salesforce.com: Gearset, a DevOps solution provider for Salesforce, has launched Data Backup for the cloud platform.
3. Talent: ChannelAssist, which specializes in channel sales rep engagement, has hired Doug Vilim as VP of global sales. Vilim previously was VP of sales at Sangoma, a provider of UCaaS solutions.
4. Contact Centers and Speech-to Text Transcription: Amazon has unveiled Contact Lens for Amazon Connect. The result: Using AWS speech-to-text and natural language processing (NLP), Contact Lens for Amazon Connect automatically transcribes contact center calls to create a fully searchable archive and surface valuable customer insights. Will the approach catch on with MSP help desks?
B. Channel Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships
1. Cloud Distribution – Unified Communications as a Service: Pax8 has joined RingCentral’s channel partner program. Through the relationship, Pax8 will bring the RingCentral Office solution that includes Message, Video, Phone (MVP) capabilities, along with RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams to its more than 11,000 partners in North America, the duo says.
2. Partnership – IT Consulting and No Code: Deloitte Consulting has agreed to offer system integration services for Unqork’s no-code application platform.
3. Partnership – Cloud Communications: Master Agent TBI has partnered with net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider.
4. Partnership – Hybrid Cloud Services: Leaseweb Global has unveiled Leaseweb Cloud Connect, which enables customers to connect their Leaseweb-hosted infrastructure to their public cloud or hyperscaler environment— and to allow sharing of data and applications between them, the company says. In partnership with Megaport, a Network as a Service provider, Leaseweb Cloud Connect will initially provide connectivity to AWS, with plans in place to add additional hyperscalers throughout 2020.
C. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events
- CompTIA ChannelCon 2020 (August 4-6, Virtual Conference)
- IoT World 2020 (August 11-13, Virtual Conference)
- Kaseya Connect IT Global 2020 (August 24-27, Virtual Conference)
- IT By Design: Build IT 2020 (September 1, Virtual Conference)
- SaaStr 2020 Home: Virtual Cloud Business Conference (September 2-3)
