5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 January 2022

Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. M&A – IT Service Management (ITSM) and Automation: Atlassian has acquired Percept.AI, an AI-powered virtual agent technology provider. The goal: Allow partners and customers to further automate the support capabilities in Jira Service Management.

2. Partner Program – SD-WAN and SASE: Aryaka has launched an Accelerate Global Partner Program, which unifies the company’s partner-led go-to-market strategy under a single program for channel partners of all types worldwide, the company said.

3. Partner Program – Multi-Cloud Networking: The Prosimo Next Partner Program has launched.

4. Partner Program – K-12 Learning: Instructure has launched a channel partner program to further promote a software learning platform to K-12 schools.

5. Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability: Trustwave explains it here.

