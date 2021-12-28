5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 December 2021
1. M&A – Hybrid Events: Zoom has acquired certain assets from Liminal, a startup company that offers event production solutions built largely on Zoom’s SDK. Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join Zoom. Liminal’s solutions empower theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations to more effectively produce on-site events that stream online.
2. SPAC and Venture Capital Bubble?: SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) and venture capitalists have $900 billion in cash, and the race to invest that money is inflating startup valuations, The Wall Street Journal reported.
3. Potential Initial Public Offering (IPO): Cybersecurity startup Snyk is ramping up to potentially launch an IPO in mid-2022, Bloomberg reported. Snyk’s software helps developers to write code that’s more secure. The company raised $530 million at an $8.5 billion valuation in September 2021.
4. Managed Services Expansion: Consolidated Communications, a broadband and business communications provider, has completed a range of enhancements to its Managed IT Services suite. The company’s MSP capabilities now span Microsoft 365, Managed Desktop Network & Server, Managed Mobile, and Acronis Backup and Disaster Recovery.
5. Partnership – AWS Security: Armis, an assist visibility company, has selected Radware’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard data on AWS.
6. Partnership – Government Cybersecurity: Government IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology Corp. will serve as CyCognito’s first Public Sector Distributor. CyCognito develops external attack surface management and protection software.
7. Layoffs – Telecom: Spain’s Telefonica has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut 2,700 jobs (15% of its domestic workforce) via voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost $1.7 billion, Reuters reported.
