5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 28 April 2022

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Right to Repair – Apple: The Apple Self Service Repair Store launched in the United States and will expand to additional countries — beginning in Europe — later this year, the company said. The move comes as some customers and resellers seek more Right to Repair capabilities from technology companies.

2. ServiceNow Quarterly Financial Results: The company’s revenues were $1.72 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 27% from Q1 of 2021.

3. Atos Exits Russia: The IT services company has moved its Russia services to such countries as India and Turkey, according to Reuters.

4. IT Services Revenues: Perficient’s revenue in Q1 2022 was $222.1 million, up 31% compared to Q1 of 2021. Also, net income jumped 100% to $27.1 million.

5. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: The executive team shakeup at UiPath continues…

6. Channel Partner Program – Ransomware Mitigation: Racktop Systems , a provider of cyberstorage solutions that defend against ransomware and insider threats, has expanded its Channel Partner Program to include MSP and MSSP focus areas.

7. Channel Partner Program – Public Cloud Backup: HYCUhas announced new ransomware assessment and recovery services for partners. Also, HYCU rolled out a new certification program for MSPs, MSSPs, and CSP, the company said.

8. Partnership – SD-WANs: Comcast Business has expanded its strategic partnership with Cisco through the addition of Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela to its managed SD-WAN solutions portfolio.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar