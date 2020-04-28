5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 28 April 2020

Today's channel partner & MSP news involves Acronis, Cumulus Networks, Datto, Dropbox, High Wire Networks, Ingram Micro, IT By Design, Kaseya, Lantronix, New Relic, SAP, Synnex, Virtustream & more.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2020: The complete list and research results are here.

2. Partner Financing: Ingram Micro continues to expand its special financing programs in the United States and Canada. The programs are designed to assist partners as they navigate coronavirus-related business challenges. Updates include:

90-Day Same as Cash, which allows channel partners to offer customers the flexibility to lease or pay cash for new technology purchasing after 90 days.

which allows channel partners to offer customers the flexibility to lease or pay cash for new technology purchasing after 90 days. Ingram Micro is also adding more time to terms with its Bakers Dozen , which extends a typical 12-month financing deal to 13 payments at no additional charge.

, which extends a typical 12-month financing deal to 13 payments at no additional charge. Details for both new offers can be found here.

In addition, Ingram Micro has lowered the financing terms for its new Future Funds program from 1.5% to 1 % of the total purchase price.

3. MSPs – Outsourced NOCs: — IT By Design now offers engineering, NOC (network operation center) and RMM (remote monitoring and management) administration services for MSPs that run Datto and Kaseya solutions. IT By Design has also worked closely with ConnectWise, though that company gained NOC services via the Continuum acquisition.

4. Network Operations Software: Cumulus Networks has launched NetQ 3.0 – a network operations tool that utilizes telemetry for troubleshooting, visibility, and automated workflows.

5. Partner Program – Cloud-Scale Monitoring: New Relic has launched a formalized New Relic Partner Network (NRPN), led by Todd Osborne, group vice president, alliances and channels. The partner program serves such partner models as:

We’ll share more details from Osborne soon.

6. Partner Program – IIoT Management: Lantronix has unveiled the SmartEdge Partner Program for Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs).

7. Partnership – Data Protection: Acronis has joined GoDaddy’s growing #OpenWeStand movement, joining over 30 brands in contributing resources, tools and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses they operate during this challenging time.

8. Partner Program – File Sharing: Dropbox is expected to announce new partner program details today. Stay tuned for details.

9. Managed SAP Services: Virtustream, a cloud services provider owned by Dell Technologies, has launched Managed Availability Services for SAP applications. The services are designed to deliver 99.95% availability for mission-critical SAP® applications.

10. Distribution – Managed Security Services: Synnex has agreed to distribute High Wire Networks’ Overwatch Managed Security solution.

