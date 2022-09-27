5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 27 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Typically every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Microsoft 365 Security: SaaS Alerts has released a new Account Management Tool to help MSPs clean up Microsoft Guest User Accounts and inactive accounts.

2. Channel Chief: SolarWinds has hired VMware and IBM veteran Chad Reese as president of Americas sales and global channel. The move comes as SolarWinds strives to jumpstart growth after spinning off its N-able MSP software business in 2021. Meanwhile, VMware executive departures continue amid that company’s pending sale to Broadcom.

3. Distribution – TD-Synnex Quarterly Financial Results: TD Synnex announced Q3 2022 revenue of $15.36 billion. The figure beat Wall Street’s expectations by about $330 million, SeekingAlpha reported.

4. Distribution – SD-WAN and SASE: Jenne Inc. has joined the Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program.

5. Patching as a Managed Service: Aunalytics has “initiated” its Security Patching Platform and co-managed Patching as a Service to complement the company’s Advanced Security solution suite.

6. Healthcare Compliance: KnowBe4 has launched a new version of its Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment (CARA). The update supports “select requirements for HIPAA Security Rule to address healthcare privacy requirements,” KnowBe4 said. The update comes as KnowBe4 considers an unsolicited buyout bid from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

