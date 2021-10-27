5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): ElectroNeek has hired ConnectWise veteran Jonathan Meyn as head of partner success earlier this fall. Also, ElectroNeek is preparing a Winter ’21 release with an automated lead distribution system, the company said.

2. MSP Software – Integrations: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud will soon support new integrations with Datto RMM, Kaseya BMS, Tigerpaw ONE and Ingram Micro’s Cloud Blue PSA. Acronis already integrates with a range of MSP-centric IT management and monitoring tools from ConnectWise, Kaseya, N-able, NinjaOne, Paessler PRTG and Matrix42.

3. Integration – Access Management: HID Global‘s cloud-based PKIaaS offering now integrates with Microsoft Intune. The solution “eliminates the need for human intervention when issuing and renewing certificates that enable employees to use their mobile devices to easily access their organization’s resources through Wi-Fi networks or virtual private network (VPN) connections, without passwords,” HID Global indicated.

4. Network Monitoring: Datadog has introduced Network Device Monitoring, which enables network engineers to monitor servers, routers, switches and firewalls in data centers, as well as access points in campus and branch office networks, directly from the Datadog platform, the company said. We’re checking to see if Datadog Network Device Monitoring is multi-tenant for MSPs.

5. Distribution – Public Cloud Services: TD Synnex has achieved more than 250 Amazon Web Service (AWS) Certifications this year.

6. Meetings, Collaboration and Augmented Reality: Cisco Systems is previewing Webex Hologram a “real-time meeting solution that takes advantage of augmented reality headsets to combine feature rich Webex meeting functionality with immersive 3D holograms,” the company said. Here’s Cisco’s Webex Hologram marketing pitch:

7. Partnership – Cloud Infrastructure: Prov.net, a hosting provider in Rhode Island, has joined the Virtuozzo Hybrid Partner Program, through which Prov.net operates as a global reseller, cloud service provider, and technology partner.

8. Partner Program – Conversational Automation: Uniphore has launched the Uniphore Unite partner program partner program to “support a rapidly expanding market that is seeing the benefits of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technology to significantly improve customer experience (CX),” the company said.

9. Talent – Audio-Visual Solutions: Kinly has hired Eric Martorano as executive VP and managing director of the Americas. Martorano previously held key posts at Nextiva, Accordo, Intermedia and Microsoft. Kinly is an audio-visual and collaboration solution provider with 1,200 and 2,500 customers worldwide.

10. Microsoft Quarterly Results: Growth in Microsoft cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year, the Associated Press noted.

