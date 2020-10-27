5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 27 October 2020

Today's channel partner & MSP news involves Axcient's Rick Yates, Cisco Systems, Cognition360's Christy Perez, ConnectWise, Mission managed services for AWS, ServiceNow and more.

1. Live Blog – Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020: Track all the conference news here.

2. MSP – Amazon Web Services (AWS): Mission has launched Mission Cloud One, an AWS managed cloud service that encompasses everything businesses need to ensure their AWS environment is fully and continually optimized, the company says.

3. ITSM and Risk Management: ServiceNow has announced new Operational Risk and Resilience capabilities to help organizations address priorities and risk areas such as business continuity, resiliency, data loss, regulations, and cybersecurity.

4. Talent – MSP Analytics Software: Cognition360 – a data analytics platform for MSPs that run ConnectWise’s software – has appointed Christy Perez to the new senior role of partner success manager, the company says.

5. Talent – EMEA Data Protection: Axcient has hired Rick Yates as managing director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Yates will report to Axcient CEO David Bennett. His start date is effective November 1. Yates previously was managing director at specialty cloud distributor Zedsphere, which QBS Technology Group acquired in April 2020. Zedsphere sold more than £10m worth of software to 1000+ MSPs, according to Yates’ LinkedIn bio.

6. Partner Program – Smart Buildings: Sensormatic Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, has launched version 3.0 of its Global Partner Edge (GPE) Channel Program.

