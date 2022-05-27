5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 27 May 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Beyond Identity, BeyondTrust, Dell earnings, KPMG digital transformation hiring, Lacework layoffs, Nerdio desktop as a service & more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Desktop as a Service: Nerdio now supports Azure Stack HCI in Azure Virtual Desktop deployments using Nerdio Manager for Enterprise Premium edition. The result: MSPs can deploy customers’ Azure Virtual Desktop session hosts to on-premises infrastructure via Nerdio Manager for Enterprise. The technology allows organizations to “better meet data residency or governance needs and improve the performance and management of hybrid cloud deployments,” Nerdio asserted.

2. Layoffs – Cloud Security Startup: Lacework cut 20% of its staff, but continues to work with MSSPs.

3. Talent – Microsoft: The software giant will slow hiring in its Windows, Office and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, citing a need to realign staffing priorities as it approaches a new fiscal year in a time of global economic uncertainty, Bloomberg reported.

4. Talent – IT Consulting: KPMG wants to hire 3,500 UK engineers, data scientists and designers in the next three years, part of the consulting firm’s push into digital tools and applications services, Bloomberg reported.

5. Dell Technologies Financial Results: Dell’s revenue was $26.1 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2023, up 16% from Q1 of fiscal 2022, the company said. Moreover:

Storage revenue was $4.2 billion, up 9%; and

servers and networking revenue was $5 billion, up 22% year-over-year.

The figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

6. Partnership – Zero Trust: Beyond Identity and BeyondTrust have integrated their software, “ensuring that only authorized users and secure devices can gain privileged access to critical systems,” the two companies said.

