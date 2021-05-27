5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 May 2021

Today's channel partner program and MSP news involves Barracuda Networks, Extreme Networks, Five9, Ingram Micro, Lenovo, Microsoft Power Automate RPA, Mitel, Nutanix, Opswat, Provus, Pure Storage, SADA, Snowflake, Splunk & more. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Research: The Evolving Landscape of the MSP Business report, an annual research report from Baraccuda, has surfaced for 2021.

2. Funding – Configure Price Quote (CPQ): Provus , a CPQ startup that integrates with Salesforce, has raised $1.16 million in funding from angel investors.

3. Cloud Consumption and Spending Management: Google Cloud partner SADA has hired Rich Hoyer to lead its new FinOps group. Under Hoyer’s direction, SADA will develop and deliver services designed to help customers monitor, measure and improve the value of their Google Cloud services, SADA says.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Microsoft this week expanded into process capture and analytics with the release of Microsoft Process Advisor. This extends the reach of Microsoft Power Automate, the company’s robotic process automation (RPA) and cloud integration platform, VentureBeat reports.

5. Distribution: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Opswat infrastructure protection solutions in the United States.

6. Partnership – Business Communications: Mitel and Five9 are partnering to integrate contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution that operates with Mitel’s unified communications solutions.

7. Networking: Extreme Networks is beta testing ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot, a subscription level available within the ExtremeCloud IQ platform. CoPilot is designed to “deliver easily explainable, highly-accurate AI and ML insights,” the company says. Also, Extreme Networks introduced a new visibility platform purpose-built for service providers.

8. Talent: Splunk has named Shawn Bice to the newly created position of president of products and technology, effective June 1, 2021.

B. Technology Industry Quarterly Financial Results

Earnings announcements from May 26, 2021, include…

1. PCs and data center hardware: Lenovo posted a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit as more people working and studying from home powered demand for the world’s biggest PC maker, Reuters reports.

2. Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI): Nutanix revenue was $344.5 million in Q3 of fiscal year 2021, up 8 percent Q3 of fiscal year of 2020. Net loss was $123.6 million compared to a $240.6 million net loss in Q3 of fiscal 2020. The figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

3. Cloud Data Lakes: Snowflake revenue was $228.9 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2022, up 110 percent from Q1 of fiscal year 2021. Net loss was $203 million — far larger than the $93.6 million net loss in Q1 of fiscal year 2021. Revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations, but earnings fell short of expectations. Also, growth concerns pressured Snowflake’s stock ($SNOW) in after-hours trading.

4. Storage: Pure Storage revenue was $412.7 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2022, up 12 percent compared to Q1 of fiscal year 2021. Net loss was $84.2 million, which was smaller than a $90.6 million net loss in Q1 of fiscal year 2021. The figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

